Threat of coronavirus far from over: PM Narendra Modi

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Threat of coronavirus far from over: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday cautioned everyone against dropping their guard against coronavirus pandemic. He said that that recovery rate of coronavirus patients in India was better than other countries. He also said that fatality rate in India was lower than other nations. However, he said, the virus was as deadly as before and the threat was far from over.

"The threat of the coronavirus is far from being over. At many places, it is spreading fast. We need to be extra vigilant. We have to bear in mind that the coronavirus is as fatal today as it was in the beginning. That is why we have to be fully cautious," Modi said.

Coronavirus pandemic was once of the many topics he discussed during his Mann Ki Baat address on Sunday.

On Sunday, 48,661 people tested positive for coronavirus.

This has taken number of cases of far to 13,85,522

32,063 people have lost their live because of the infection.

On a brighter note, number of recovered patients is 8,85,576.

Number of active cases is 4,67,882

"Over the last few months, the way the country fought against the coronavirus unitedly has proved many apprehensions wrong. Today, the recovery rate in our country is better compared to other countries. The mortality rate in the context of COVID-19 in our country is much less as well, compared to most countries,"

Wear your mask:

PM Modi requested everyone to wear mask to protect themselves and others from coronavirus infection.

"When a mask is required the most, we tend to remove it. At such times, I urge you that whenever you feel your mask is bothersome and you want to remove it, spare a thought for those doctors, nurses. You will find them wearing masks for hours together, diligently working to save our lives ... sometimes wearing masks for a span of eight to 10 hours. Doesn't that discomfort them? Just think about them," he said.

Once people think of 'Corona Warriors', they too will feel that as citizens, neither they should be negligent nor let others be so, the prime minister said.

"On the one hand, we have to fight the battle against the coronavirus with full awareness and on the other, whatever our responsibilities, through sheer perseverance … business, jobs or studies … we have to lend pace to it, taking it to greater heights," Modi said.

Quick Highlights:

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

PM Modi warned everyone against keeping their guard down against coronavirus

He was addressing the nation in Mann Ki Baat

"We need to be extra vigilant," he said during his address.

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The prime minister observed that a correct and a positive approach always goes a long way in transforming distressing times into opportunities, and adversities into triggers of development and progress.

He said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, youth and women came up with new experiments on the basis of their talent and skills.

Modi gave the example of Bihar and Jharkhand, and the northeast where people used local resources and their skills to make products that created employment opportunities.

In Bihar, many women self-help groups have begun making masks with 'Madhubani' motifs and they have turned out to be very popular, he said.

"These 'Madhubani' masks, in a way, propagate a regional tradition; besides protecting health, they also create opportunities for livelihood," the prime minister said.

(With PTI inputs)

Watch | PM Modi remembers war heroes on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage