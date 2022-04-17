Sunday, April 17, 2022
     
India reports 1,150 new COVID pandemic cases with 4 fatalities in single day

The total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 11,558 the health ministry data showed today.

Sheenu Sharma Written by: Sheenu Sharma @20Sheenu
New Delhi Published on: April 17, 2022 9:09 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

India reports 1,150 new COVID pandemic cases with 4 fatalities in single day.

Highlights

  • Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 11,558 today
  • The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,751
  • India saw a total of 954 discharges in the last 24 hours

COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,150 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with four deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 17), the country saw a total of 954 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,08,788.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,558 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,751. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Also Read: India objects to WHO's methodology to calculate COVID-19 death toll

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,18,43,406 samples have been tested up to April 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,65,118 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after several reports of students getting affected from Covid after schools reopened, health experts are insisting that there is absolutely no need to panic since most cases have mild illnesses and most of them recover with just symptomatic treatment. The experts, however, stressed that children, who are eligible to get vaccinated against Covid, must get the jab. 

The health experts said consistent and appropriate use of masks, implementation of a standard protocol for sanitisation and hand washing are the key pillars of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"There is no need to panic as data from past waves have clearly shown that children, even if they contract COVID-19, have mild illness and recover spontaneously with just symptomatic treatment," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria told.

Therefore, eligible children should take the vaccine. But then even those who have not been vaccinated should not panic as chances of them getting a severe infection is very low, he said.

 

 

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday
Death During Day

(a)		 Death Reconciled
(b)		 Total (a+b)
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0   9905   129      
2 Andhra Pradesh 38 2304872 14730      
3 Arunachal Pradesh 8   64191   296      
4 Assam 1351   716210   6639      
5 Bihar 8   818237 12256      
6 Chandigarh 22 90774 1165      
7 Chhattisgarh 16 1138167 14034      
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0   11437   4      
9 Delhi 1262 190  1840611 269  26160   2
10 Goa 19 241506 3832      
11 Gujarat 126 28  1213074 32  10942      
12 Haryana 835 90  975352 112  10618      
13 Himachal Pradesh 53 12  280494 4134      
14 Jammu and Kashmir 71   449107 4751   1
15 Jharkhand 9 429851   5315      
16 Karnataka 1483   3904775 45  40057      
17 Kerala*** 2982   6465037   68402      
18 Ladakh 8   28003   228      
19 Lakshadweep 0   11350   52      
20 Madhya Pradesh 47 1030461 10735      
21 Maharashtra 626 55  7727265 153  147827      
22 Manipur 51 135019 2120      
23 Meghalaya 4   92189   1593      
24 Mizoram 554 15  224865 110  692   1
25 Nagaland 8   34720   759      
26 Odisha 148 26  1278641 36  9123      
27 Puducherry 3   163812   1962      
28 Punjab 55 741450 17743      
29 Rajasthan 97 12  1273533 20  9552      
30 Sikkim 3   38692   452      
31 Tamil Nadu 225 3414983 26  38025      
32 Telangana 222 787286 22  4111      
33 Tripura 0   99956   922      
34 Uttarakhand 389 11  429233 12  7692      
35 Uttar Pradesh 507 65  2047480 37  23499      
36 West Bengal 328 21  1996250 34  21200      
Total# 11558 192  42508788 954  521751   4
*** Kerala data as on 13th April 2022
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

Also Read: With 461 fresh infections, Delhi reports 26% jump in number of COVID cases in past 24 hours

