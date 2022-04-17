India reports 1,150 new COVID pandemic cases with 4 fatalities in single day.

Highlights
- Total active cases of COVID in India have rose to 11,558 today
- The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,751
- India saw a total of 954 discharges in the last 24 hours
COVID-19 India News Updates: India recorded 1,150 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with four deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 17), the country saw a total of 954 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,08,788.
The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,558 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.
The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,751. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,18,43,406 samples have been tested up to April 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,65,118 samples were tested on Saturday.
Meanwhile, after several reports of students getting affected from Covid after schools reopened, health experts are insisting that there is absolutely no need to panic since most cases have mild illnesses and most of them recover with just symptomatic treatment. The experts, however, stressed that children, who are eligible to get vaccinated against Covid, must get the jab.
The health experts said consistent and appropriate use of masks, implementation of a standard protocol for sanitisation and hand washing are the key pillars of Covid-appropriate behaviour.
"There is no need to panic as data from past waves have clearly shown that children, even if they contract COVID-19, have mild illness and recover spontaneously with just symptomatic treatment," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria told.
Therefore, eligible children should take the vaccine. But then even those who have not been vaccinated should not panic as chances of them getting a severe infection is very low, he said.
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Death During Day (a)
|Death Reconciled
(b)
|Total (a+b)
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|0
|9905
|129
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|38
|3
|2304872
|7
|14730
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|8
|64191
|296
|4
|Assam
|1351
|716210
|6639
|5
|Bihar
|8
|818237
|2
|12256
|6
|Chandigarh
|22
|1
|90774
|2
|1165
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|16
|3
|1138167
|3
|14034
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|0
|11437
|4
|9
|Delhi
|1262
|190
|1840611
|269
|26160
|2
|2
|10
|Goa
|19
|1
|241506
|2
|3832
|11
|Gujarat
|126
|28
|1213074
|32
|10942
|12
|Haryana
|835
|90
|975352
|112
|10618
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|53
|12
|280494
|3
|4134
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|71
|449107
|8
|4751
|1
|1
|15
|Jharkhand
|9
|4
|429851
|5315
|16
|Karnataka
|1483
|3904775
|45
|40057
|17
|Kerala***
|2982
|6465037
|68402
|18
|Ladakh
|8
|28003
|228
|19
|Lakshadweep
|0
|11350
|52
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|47
|4
|1030461
|9
|10735
|21
|Maharashtra
|626
|55
|7727265
|153
|147827
|22
|Manipur
|51
|2
|135019
|3
|2120
|23
|Meghalaya
|4
|92189
|1593
|24
|Mizoram
|554
|15
|224865
|110
|692
|1
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|8
|34720
|759
|26
|Odisha
|148
|26
|1278641
|36
|9123
|27
|Puducherry
|3
|163812
|1962
|28
|Punjab
|55
|2
|741450
|7
|17743
|29
|Rajasthan
|97
|12
|1273533
|20
|9552
|30
|Sikkim
|3
|38692
|452
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|225
|3
|3414983
|26
|38025
|32
|Telangana
|222
|2
|787286
|22
|4111
|33
|Tripura
|0
|99956
|922
|34
|Uttarakhand
|389
|11
|429233
|12
|7692
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|507
|65
|2047480
|37
|23499
|36
|West Bengal
|328
|21
|1996250
|34
|21200
|Total#
|11558
|192
|42508788
|954
|521751
|4
|4
|*** Kerala data as on 13th April 2022
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
