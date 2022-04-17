Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). India reports 1,150 new COVID pandemic cases with 4 fatalities in single day.

COVID-19 India News Updates : India recorded 1,150 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with four deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday (April 17), the country saw a total of 954 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.76 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,25,08,788.

The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have rose to 11,558 (0.03%) the ministry data showed today.

The total death toll in the country is now at 5,21,751. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 83,18,43,406 samples have been tested up to April 16 for COVID-19. Of these 3,65,118 samples were tested on Saturday.

Meanwhile, after several reports of students getting affected from Covid after schools reopened, health experts are insisting that there is absolutely no need to panic since most cases have mild illnesses and most of them recover with just symptomatic treatment. The experts, however, stressed that children, who are eligible to get vaccinated against Covid, must get the jab.

The health experts said consistent and appropriate use of masks, implementation of a standard protocol for sanitisation and hand washing are the key pillars of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"There is no need to panic as data from past waves have clearly shown that children, even if they contract COVID-19, have mild illness and recover spontaneously with just symptomatic treatment," AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria told.

Therefore, eligible children should take the vaccine. But then even those who have not been vaccinated should not panic as chances of them getting a severe infection is very low, he said.

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Death During Day (a) Death Reconciled

(b) Total (a+b) 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 0 9905 129 2 Andhra Pradesh 38 3 2304872 7 14730 3 Arunachal Pradesh 8 64191 296 4 Assam 1351 716210 6639 5 Bihar 8 818237 2 12256 6 Chandigarh 22 1 90774 2 1165 7 Chhattisgarh 16 3 1138167 3 14034 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 0 11437 4 9 Delhi 1262 190 1840611 269 26160 2 2 10 Goa 19 1 241506 2 3832 11 Gujarat 126 28 1213074 32 10942 12 Haryana 835 90 975352 112 10618 13 Himachal Pradesh 53 12 280494 3 4134 14 Jammu and Kashmir 71 449107 8 4751 1 1 15 Jharkhand 9 4 429851 5315 16 Karnataka 1483 3904775 45 40057 17 Kerala*** 2982 6465037 68402 18 Ladakh 8 28003 228 19 Lakshadweep 0 11350 52 20 Madhya Pradesh 47 4 1030461 9 10735 21 Maharashtra 626 55 7727265 153 147827 22 Manipur 51 2 135019 3 2120 23 Meghalaya 4 92189 1593 24 Mizoram 554 15 224865 110 692 1 1 25 Nagaland 8 34720 759 26 Odisha 148 26 1278641 36 9123 27 Puducherry 3 163812 1962 28 Punjab 55 2 741450 7 17743 29 Rajasthan 97 12 1273533 20 9552 30 Sikkim 3 38692 452 31 Tamil Nadu 225 3 3414983 26 38025 32 Telangana 222 2 787286 22 4111 33 Tripura 0 99956 922 34 Uttarakhand 389 11 429233 12 7692 35 Uttar Pradesh 507 65 2047480 37 23499 36 West Bengal 328 21 1996250 34 21200 Total# 11558 192 42508788 954 521751 4 4 *** Kerala data as on 13th April 2022 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )

