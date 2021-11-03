With the onset of festival season, COVID numbers rise by 14%; India logs 11,903 fresh cases

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). With onset of festival season, COVID numbers rise by 14%; India logs 11,903 fresh cases.

India recorded 11,903 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 311 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, the country saw a total of 14,159 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery rate at around 98.21 per cent which is the highest since March 2020 and total recoveries data reached 3,36,97,740.

Today, the COVID numbers rose by around 14 per cent with the onset of festival season. The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have increased to 1,51,209, the ministry data showed.

The total death toll in the country is now at 4,59,191. In India, the first death due to the COVID pandemic was reported in March 2020.

The daily positivity rate is 1.11 per cent and it has remained below 2 per cent for last 30 days. The weekly positivity rate is 1.18 per cent, which also remained less than 2 per cent for last 40 days.

As per the ministry, 61.12 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far.In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, 107.29 crore vaccine doses have been administered.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 6,444 fresh COVID-19 cases and 187 related deaths which raised the caseload to 49,80,398 and the fatalities to 32,236, the state government said on Tuesday. With 8,424 more people recovering from the virus since Monday, the total recoveries touched 48,72,930 and the active cases reached 74,618, an official press release said.

Of the 187 deaths, 45 were reported over the last few days, 87 were those which were not confirmed until June 18 last year due to lack of adequate documentation and 55 were designated as COVID deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and Supreme Court directions, the release said. As many as 64,999 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

