PM Modi to hold virtual review meeting with districts having low Covid-19 vaccination rate today

As per the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other states with districts having low vaccination coverage 

New Delhi Published on: November 03, 2021 8:25 IST
PM Modi will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya today 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting a review meeting virtually with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other states with districts having low vaccination coverage.

“Chief Ministers of these States will also be present in the meeting,” PMO added. With the administration of 52,39,444 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.85 crore (1,06,85,71,879) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

- With ANI inputs  

