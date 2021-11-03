PM Modi to hold virtual review meeting with districts having low Covid-19 vaccination rate today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ FILE PM Modi will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting a review meeting virtually with districts having low COVID-19 vaccination coverage on Wednesday. As per the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will interact with District Magistrates of over 40 districts in Jharkhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, and other states with districts having low vaccination coverage.

“Chief Ministers of these States will also be present in the meeting,” PMO added. With the administration of 52,39,444 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.85 crore (1,06,85,71,879) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Tuesday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

- With ANI inputs

ALSO READ | 'India will achieve zero-net emissions by 2070': PM Modi's 5 goals at COP26 Climate Summit

ALSO READ | PM Modi's ambitious dream of Green Grids Initiative-One Sun One World One Grid launched at COP26

Latest India News