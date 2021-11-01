'India will achieve zero-net emissions by 2070': PM Modi's 5 goals at COP26 Climate Summit

Follow us on Image Source : AP Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he makes a statement at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

India will achieve its zero-net emissions target by 2070, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday as he presented his 5 'Amrit-Tatva' before the world at the COP26 key climate summit, which took place in Glasgow, Scotland.

Bolding speaking at the climate summit, PM Modi said, "At this global brainstorming on climate change, I present 5 'amrit tatva' from India. I gift this 'panchamrit'''.

"First, India will bring its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030. Second, by 2030, India will fulfill 50 per cent of its energy requirement through renewable energy."

"Third, India will cut down its net projected carbon emission by 1 billion ton from now until 2030. Fourth, by 2030 India will bring down carbon intensity of its economy by more than 45 per cent. Fifth, by 2070 India will achieve the target of 'net zero,'" PM Modi said at COP26 World Leaders' Summit.

Prime Minister further continued and said, "Climate change is a major threat to existence to many developing countries. We must take major steps to save the world. It is the need of the hour and will prove the relevance of this platform. I'm hopeful that decisions taken in Glasgow will save future of our next generations."

PM Modi stresses on climate finance

"India expects developed nations to make climate finance of 1 Trillion dollars available at the earliest. Today it's important to track climate finance just like we track the progress of climate mitigation," he said.

"It would be an appropriate justice to create pressure on the nations that don't meet their own promises of climate finance," he mentioned.

PM Modi proposes one-word movement 'LIFE' for climate change

"World today admits that lifestyle has a major role in climate change. I propose one-word movement before all of you. This word is 'LIFE' which means Lifestyle for Environment. Today, it's needed that all of us come together and take forward LIFE as a movement," PM Modi said.

"Instead of mindless and destructive consumption, mindful & deliberate utilization is the need of the hour. This movement can bring in revolutionary changes in areas like agriculture, fishing, housing, packaging, hospitality, tourism, fashion, water management and energy," the Prime Minister said.

Promises made so far proved hollow: PM Modi

"We know the reality that promises made so far over climate finance have proven to be hollow. When we're taking forward our ambition regarding climate action, the ambitions of world over climate finance can't keep standing at the point where they were at the time of the Paris Agreement," he said.

"Today when India has resolved to move forward with a new commitment and new energy, then the climate finance and transfer of low-cost technology transfer become even more important," PM Modi mentioned.

"India constitutes 17% of global population and India's contribution to the emission has only been 5%. But today, the entire world admits that India is the only major economy which has delivered on Paris agreements in letter and spirit," the Prime Minister emphasized.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly greeted by his British counterpart Boris Johnson upon his arrival at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the opening ceremony of the COP26 climate summit where he delivered a much-awaited national statement.

Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday night from Rome, was received by Johnson and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Prime Minister Modi was then seen interacting animatedly with Johnson and Guterres with his arms around their shoulders. The three leaders had also attended the G20 Summit in Italy which concluded on Sunday.

"Together for our planet! PM @narendramodi received by UK PM @BorisJohnson and UN Secretary General @antonioguterres as he arrives at the Scottish Exhibition Centre to attend the World Leaders Summit of @COP26,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

Later, Johnson opened the climate summit, warning that two degrees more to global temperatures will jeopardise food supplies, three degrees more will bring more wildfires and cyclones, while four degrees and "we say goodbye to whole cities".

He made the comparison between world leaders and James Bond, saying that the fictional secret agent often ends his films fighting to stop a force from ending the world.

"The tragedy is that this is not a movie and the doomsday device is real," he warned.

ALSO READ | PM Modi with world leaders at COP26 | IN PICTURES

ALSO READ | PM Modi describes G20 Summit as 'fruitful'; says 'elaborated deliberations on global issues'

Latest World News