COVID-19: Over 107 crore vaccine doses administered in India so far

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed the 107 crore-mark, the Union health ministry said. According to the 7 pm provisional report, more than 37 lakh (37,38,574) doses were administered on Tuesday.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said 78 per cent of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 38 per cent have received both shots.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

