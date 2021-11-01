India's Covid vaccination certificate gets recognition in five more countries, says MEA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Earlier, the health ministry said India has signed agreements for mutual recognition of nationally or WHO recognized COVID-19 vaccines with 11 countries including the UK, France, and Germany, and fully vaccinated travelers coming from these countries shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine and testing.

India's COVID-19 vaccination certificate gets recognition in five more countries, said External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Monday.

"Five more recognitions for India’s vaccination certificate, including from Estonia, Kyrgyzstan, State of Palestine, Mauritius and Mongolia," said Bagchi on Twitter.

Last month, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had informed that Hungary and Serbia agreed to India for mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

These fresh rules supersede all guidelines issued on the subject on and after February 17, 2021, the ministry said.

The list of countries with which the government has an agreement for mutual recognition vaccination certificate for individuals fully vaccinated with nationally recognized or WHO recognized COVID-19 vaccine and those exempting Indian citizens fully vaccinated with nationally or WHO recognized vaccines are the UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, and Serbia.

If travelers are fully vaccinated and coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO approved COVID-19 vaccines, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and need not undergo home quarantine and testing, according to the revised guidelines.

They will, however, need to produce a negative RT-PCR report.

