Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 1008, cases mount to 31787. Check state-wise tally

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1008 in India on Wednesday, according to figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm. Of the total figure, about 7797 people were either cured or migrated. At least 1813 new cases and 71 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 9318 cases and 400 deaths. Gujarat was second with 3774 confirmed cases of the virus, followed by Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.
CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY
|STATE/UTs
|TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS)
|CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED
|DEATHS
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|15
|0
|Andhra Pradesh
|1332
|287
|31
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|Assam
|38
|27
|1
|Bihar
|383
|64
|2
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|Chhattisgarh
|38
|34
|0
|Delhi
|3314
|1078
|54
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|Gujarat
|3774
|434
|181
|Haryana
|310
|209
|3
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|25
|1
|Jammu and Kashmir
|565
|176
|8
|Jharkhand
|105
|19
|3
|Karnataka
|532
|215
|20
|Kerala
|486
|359
|4
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|Madhya Pradesh
|2561
|377
|119#
|Maharashtra
|9318
|1388
|400
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|Odisha
|119
|38
|1
|Puducherry
|8
|3
|0
|Punjab
|322
|71
|19
|Rajasthan
|2364
|768
|51
|Tamil Nadu
|2058
|1168
|25
|Telengana
|1012
|367
|26
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|Uttarakhand
|54
|34
|0
|Uttar Pradesh
|2115
|477
|36
|West Bengal
|725
|119
|22
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|31787*
|7797
|1008