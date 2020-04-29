Wednesday, April 29, 2020
     
Coronavirus in India: Death toll rises to 1008, cases mount to 31787. Check state-wise tally

New Delhi Updated on: April 29, 2020 18:35 IST
Image Source : PTI

Security personal conduct a route march during the nationwide lockdown, in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata , Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1008 in India on Wednesday, according to figures published by the Ministry of Health at 5.30 pm. Of the total figure, about 7797 people were either cured or migrated. At least 1813 new cases and 71 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continued to remain on the top with 9318 cases and 400 deaths. Gujarat was second with 3774 confirmed cases of the virus, followed by Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

CORONAVIRUS IN INDIA: A STATE-WISE TALLY

STATE/UTs TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES (INCLUDING 111 FOREIGN NATIONALS) CURED/DISCHARGED/MIGRATED DEATHS
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0
Andhra Pradesh 1332 287 31
Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0
Assam 38 27 1
Bihar 383 64 2
Chandigarh 56 17 0
Chhattisgarh 38 34 0
Delhi 3314 1078 54
Goa 7 7 0
Gujarat 3774 434 181
Haryana 310 209 3
Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1
Jammu and Kashmir 565 176 8
Jharkhand 105 19 3
Karnataka 532 215 20
Kerala 486 359 4
Ladakh 22 16 0
Madhya Pradesh 2561 377 119#
Maharashtra 9318 1388 400
Manipur 2 2 0
Meghalaya 12 0 1
Mizoram 1 0 0
Odisha 119 38 1
Puducherry 8 3 0
Punjab 322 71 19
Rajasthan 2364 768 51
Tamil Nadu 2058 1168 25
Telengana 1012 367 26
Tripura 2 2 0
Uttarakhand 54 34 0
Uttar Pradesh 2115 477 36
West Bengal 725 119 22
Total number of confirmed cases in India 31787* 7797 1008

