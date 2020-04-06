Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Kota man dies of COVID-19, toll rises to 6

Monday, April 06, 2020
     
India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: April 06, 2020 10:34 IST
Image Source : AP

Eight more Covid-19 positive cases have been found in Rajasthan raising the tally to 274.

A 60-year-old man who was found coronavirus positive and admitted to Kota's MBS hospital on Sunday succumbed to the infection around midnight. This is the sixth coronavirus-related death in Rajasthan as of Monday.

According to reports, the deceased had no contact and travel history but some Tablighi Jamaat members were identified from the same area where he was living. He was admitted with complaint of pneumonia, fever and cough at MBS hospital.

Earlier, An 82-year-old coronavirus positive man had died at the state-run SMS Hospital on Sunday.

