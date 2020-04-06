Coronavirus in Rajasthan: Kota man dies of COVID-19, toll rises to 6

Image Source : AP Eight more Covid-19 positive cases have been found in Rajasthan raising the tally to 274.

A 60-year-old man who was found coronavirus positive and admitted to Kota's MBS hospital on Sunday succumbed to the infection around midnight. This is the sixth coronavirus-related death in Rajasthan as of Monday.

According to reports, the deceased had no contact and travel history but some Tablighi Jamaat members were identified from the same area where he was living. He was admitted with complaint of pneumonia, fever and cough at MBS hospital.

8 more people test positive for #Coronavirus in Rajasthan - 5 in Jhunjhunu, 2 in Dungarpur & 1 in Kota. The 5 people in Jhunjhunu and 1 in Dungarpur had attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. The total number of positive cases in the state increased to 274:Rajasthan Health Dept pic.twitter.com/qEGVXOCzCW — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2020

Earlier, An 82-year-old coronavirus positive man had died at the state-run SMS Hospital on Sunday.

