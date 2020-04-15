Coronavirus in Kerala: Thrissur's Pooram festival cancelled for the first time

Billed as the 'mother of all festivals' in Kerala -- the Thrissur Pooram -- has been cancelled for the first time on account of the Covid-19 outbreak, said a State Minister on Wednesday.

The Pooram dates back to the late 18th century and was started by Sakthan Thampuran, the Maharaja of the erstwhile Kochi state.

The most keenly watched event of the pooram festivities is elephants parade -- of more than 50 jumbos, besides the firecracker displays, that starts in the afternoon and continues till the wee hours of the next day.

This season the festival's most awaited events were to be held on May 2, but with the now extended lockdown billed to end only on May 3, the temple authorities that met here under State Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunilkumar decided to cancel it.

"This is for the first time that this festival will not be held. But the temple rituals associated with the event will be held behind closed doors and just five people will be present," said Sunilkumar.

