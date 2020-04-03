21-year-old Coronavirus suspect passes away in UP's Deoria

21-year-old man coronavirus suspect passed away in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria District on Friday sending the region in a tizzy. The man was in Mumbai 3 months ago and had returned home in Pargashan village on March 20. Media reports say that he had problem in breathing, one of the main symptoms of coronavirus infection. When government health officials were called to the village, they examined the man and advised him to stay in a separate room inside his family home.

However, his health deteriorated and he was taken to ditrict hospital only on Thursday. His samples were taken and sent to Gorakhpur medical college, but the man passed away on Friday before result of the tests could be obtained.

Questions are being raised at the delayed response of the government health officials. There is a growing clamour in the village and villagers are saying that the deceased should have been moved to the hospital when the symptoms were observed for the first time.

