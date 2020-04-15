Maharashtra COVID-19 death toll rises to 179, tally at 2,684;  Mumbai worst-hit | Check District-wise list

Maharashtra COVID-19 death toll rises to 179, tally at 2,684 | Mumbai worst-hir | Check District-wise list

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,684 while 178 people have been succumbed to death due to coronavirus, according to data provided by the state Health ministry. With 1,756 cases and 112 deaths, Mumbai is the worst-affected city in the state as well as across the country. Across the state, a total of 259 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection.

Notably, Maharashtra was the first state to cross the 2,500-mark of COVID-19 cases on April 7. While Mumbai now alone accounts for 1,756 COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths.

Pune is the second most affected city with 351 cases and 35 deaths, followed by Thane, which has 270 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths

Check District-wise coronavirus positive cases list:

Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai Muncipal Corporation 1756 112 2 Thane 6 0 3 Thane Muncipal Corporation 96 3 4 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 63 3 5 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 50 2 6 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 7 Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation 1 0 8 Mira Bhayandar 49 2 9 Palghar 5 1 10 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 29 3 11 Raigad 5 0 12 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 10 1 Thane Division Total 2075 127 1 Nashik 2 0 2 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 2 0 3 Malegaon Muncipal Corporation 42 2 4 Ahemadnagar 10 0 5 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 17 0 6 Dhule 2 1 7 Dhule Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Jalgaon 1 0 9 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 1 1 10 Nandurbar 0 0 Nashik Division Total 77 5 1 Pune 10 0 2 Pune Muncipal Corporation 310 34 3 Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation 31 1 4 Solapur 0 0 5 Solapur Muncipal Corporation 1 1 6 Satara 6 2 Pune Division Total 358 38 1 Kolapur 1 0 2 Kolapur Muncipal Corporation 5 0 3 Sangli 26 0 4 Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation 0 0 5 Sindhudurg 1 0 6 Ratnagiri 6 1 Kolapur Division Total 39 1 1 Aurangabad 0 0 1 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 23 2 2 Jalna 1 0 3 Hingoli 1 0 4 Parbhani 0 0 5 Parbhani Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Aurangabad Division Total 25 1 1 Latur 0 0 2 Latur Muncipal Corporation 8 0 3 Osmanabad 4 0 5 Beed 1 0 6 Nanded 0 0 7 Nanded Muncipal Corporation 0 0 Latur Dvision Total 13 0 1 Akola 0 0 2 Akola Muncipal Corporation 12 0 3 Amravati 0 0 4 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 6 1 5 Yavatmal 5 0 6 Buldhana 17 1 7 Washim 1 0 Akola DivisionTotal 41 2 1 Nagpur 5 0 2 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 39 1 3 Wardha 0 0 4 Bhandara 0 0 5 Gondia 1 0 6 Chandrapur 0 0 7 Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation 0 0 8 Gadchiroli 0 0 Nagpur Division Tota l 45 1 1 Other Sate 11 2 TOTAL 2684 178

