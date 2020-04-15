Maharashtra COVID-19 death toll rises to 179, tally at 2,684;  Mumbai worst-hit | Check District-wise list

The number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra rose to 2,684 while 178 people have been succumbed to death due to coronavirus, according to data provided by the state Health ministry. With 1,756 cases and 112 deaths, Mumbai is the worst-affected city in the state as well as across the country. Across the state, a total of 259 people have so far been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the viral infection.
Notably, Maharashtra was the first state to cross the 2,500-mark of COVID-19 cases on April 7. While Mumbai now alone accounts for 1,756 COVID-19 cases and 112 deaths.
Pune is the second most affected city with 351 cases and 35 deaths, followed by Thane, which has 270 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths
Check District-wise coronavirus positive cases list:
|Sr.No
|District/ M.Corporation
|Cases
|Death
|1
|Mumbai Muncipal Corporation
|1756
|112
|2
|Thane
|6
|0
|3
|Thane Muncipal Corporation
|96
|3
|4
|Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations
|63
|3
|5
|Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation
|50
|2
|6
|Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|7
|Bhivandi Nijampur Muncipal Corporation
|1
|0
|8
|Mira Bhayandar
|49
|2
|9
|Palghar
|5
|1
|10
|Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation
|29
|3
|11
|Raigad
|5
|0
|12
|Panvel Muncipal Corporation
|10
|1
|Thane Division Total
|2075
|127
|1
|Nashik
|2
|0
|2
|Nashik Muncipal Corporation
|2
|0
|3
|Malegaon Muncipal Corporation
|42
|2
|4
|Ahemadnagar
|10
|0
|5
|Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation
|17
|0
|6
|Dhule
|2
|1
|7
|Dhule Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|8
|Jalgaon
|1
|0
|9
|Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation
|1
|1
|10
|Nandurbar
|0
|0
|Nashik Division Total
|77
|5
|1
|Pune
|10
|0
|2
|Pune Muncipal Corporation
|310
|34
|3
|Pimpri-Chinchwad Muncipal Corporation
|31
|1
|4
|Solapur
|0
|0
|5
|Solapur Muncipal Corporation
|1
|1
|6
|Satara
|6
|2
|Pune Division Total
|358
|38
|1
|Kolapur
|1
|0
|2
|Kolapur Muncipal Corporation
|5
|0
|3
|Sangli
|26
|0
|4
|Sangli Miraj Kupwad Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|5
|Sindhudurg
|1
|0
|6
|Ratnagiri
|6
|1
|Kolapur Division Total
|39
|1
|1
|Aurangabad
|0
|0
|1
|Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation
|23
|2
|2
|Jalna
|1
|0
|3
|Hingoli
|1
|0
|4
|Parbhani
|0
|0
|5
|Parbhani Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Aurangabad Division Total
|25
|1
|1
|Latur
|0
|0
|2
|Latur Muncipal Corporation
|8
|0
|3
|Osmanabad
|4
|0
|5
|Beed
|1
|0
|6
|Nanded
|0
|0
|7
|Nanded Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|Latur Dvision Total
|13
|0
|1
|Akola
|0
|0
|2
|Akola Muncipal Corporation
|12
|0
|3
|Amravati
|0
|0
|4
|Amravati Muncipal Corporation
|6
|1
|5
|Yavatmal
|5
|0
|6
|Buldhana
|17
|1
|7
|Washim
|1
|0
|Akola DivisionTotal
|41
|2
|1
|Nagpur
|5
|0
|2
|Nagpur Muncipal Corporation
|39
|1
|3
|Wardha
|0
|0
|4
|Bhandara
|0
|0
|5
|Gondia
|1
|0
|6
|Chandrapur
|0
|0
|7
|Chandrapur Muncipal Corporation
|0
|0
|8
|Gadchiroli
|0
|0
|Nagpur Division Total
|45
|1
|1
|Other Sate
|11
|2
|TOTAL
|2684
|178