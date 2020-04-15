Coronavirus in Mumbai: 10 more staffers at Bhatia Hospital test positive, tally rises to 35

Image Source : AP Bhatia hospital has emerged as the second-worst medical facility in Mumbai after Wockhardt Hospital, where 52 staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Ten more staffers of Mumbai's Bhatia hospital have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. With this, a total of 35 staff members have tested positive till now and are being treated at the hospital itself, reported ANI. According to reports, a radiologist from Bombay Hospital has also tested positive.

The staff were put under restrictions after they came in contact with 3 patients who later tested positive for the virus. Samples of 150 staffers at Bhatia hospital were tested on Sunday.

According to TOI, in total, 137 healthcare personnel from various hospitals and clinics have tested positive so far, almost 8% of the total cases in the city.

Earlier, 25 staffers were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Bhatia hospital has emerged as the second-worst medical facility in Mumbai after Wockhardt Hospital, where 52 staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

Bhatia hospital, a private hospital in Tardeo area of Mumbai, was exposed to the novel coronavirus after four patients at the hospital tested positive.

Besides Bhatia and Wockhardt, medical services in other Mumbai hospitals including Breach Candy Hospital, Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Spandan Hospital in Mulund East and Jaslok Hospital have also been affected after many staffers tested positive.

