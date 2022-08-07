Cop injured in attack by suspected cattle smugglers in J-K’s Kathua

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A policeman was injured when suspected cattle smugglers hurled stones at a search party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

A policeman was injured when suspected cattle smugglers hurled stones at a search party in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday early morning. The police party was rushed to the village on receiving information about the movement of cattle smugglers.

As the police party was approaching towards Check Gotta village in Lakhanpur area, a group of people pelted stones at them. Two rounds were fired in retaliation to restore order. A cop also injured minor injuires. A case was registered against the stone pelters at Lakhanpur police station. Search for the other attackers is on.

