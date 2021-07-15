Congress will fight Punjab 2022 elections under Amarinder Singh leadership: Harish Rawat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

Amid infighting in the state, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat on Thursday announced that Captain Amarinder Singh is going to be the Chief Ministerial candidate in the 2022 elections.

Speaking to the reporters, Rawat said, "Captain Amrinder Singh is our CM for the last four-and-a-half years and we will go to the elections with his leadership."

There has been an ongoing tussle between the CM and his in-house arch critic cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu over various issues including the candidature for Congress top job in the state.

In view of the assembly elections in the state in 2022, the top brass of the party has been holding a parley of meetings. While it is being said that a compromise formula has been chalked out to bring CM and Sidhu together, there was also a buzz that poll strategist Prashant Kishor may join the party amid his meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

