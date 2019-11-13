Congress seeks written assurance from Manipur Chief Minister

Image Source : PTI The Congress has asked Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to give a written assurance that the state's territorial integrity would be safeguarded while resolving the vexed Naga issue

while resolving the vexed Naga issue. Urging people to have trust in the government, the chief minister had said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had assured state government representatives during a meeting on November 10 that all stakeholders would be consulted before inking a final accord with the Nagas.

Shah had also iterated the Centre's firm commitment that anything that is detrimental to Manipur's interest will never be done during the process of bringing a final solution to the Naga issue. "Why should consultations be held if the talks do not have any impact in Manipur?" Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar asked. He was speaking to reporters during a sit-in protest at Khundrakpham on Tuesday.

Civil societies across Manipur have been holding protests, seeking assurances from the Centre that the solution to the decades-old Naga political problem would not affect Manipur's territorial integrity. "If the chief minister and his MLAs firmly believe in the assurance given by the home minister that Manipur's interest will not be harmed under any circumstances, the state government should provide written assurance and take full responsibility for any eventuality," Lokeshwar, also a former speaker of Manipur Assembly said.

His views were echoed by party spokesman Hareshwar Goswami. Meanwhile, a team of Congress MLAs led by a former chief minister and CLP leader O Ibobi will be leaving for New Delhi on Wednesday to meet senior party leaders to drive home their point that the talks should not hurt Manipurs interests, Goswami said.

