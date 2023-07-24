'Why is PM running away from speaking inside House?' Congress after continued Parliament deadlock

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress attacks PM Modi over Parliament adjournments

Congress' dig at PM: As the deadlock between the government and Opposition continued in the Parliament over Manipur, Congress on Monday (July 24) said that the House did not function for a third day because of the “continued refusal” by the government to accept demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the issue.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the opposition parties are only reflecting the sentiments of the people of Manipur and of the country.

Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day today as the Opposition protested in the Parliament demanding PM Modi’s statement on the Manipur situation, even as Home Minister Amit Shah stood up in the Lok Sabha and assured the House that the government is ready to discuss the issue.

“Parliament did not function for the 3rd day because of the continued refusal of the Modi Govt to accept the demand of INDIA parties for a comprehensive statement by the Prime Minister in the House on the post-May 3rd situation in Manipur to be followed by a discussion,” Jairam tweeted.

“INDIA parties are only reflecting the sentiments of the people of Manipur and indeed of our country. Why is the PM running away from speaking inside the House?” he asked.

Jairam's jibe at PM

Ahead of the start of the day’s proceedings today, the Congress leader took a jibe at PM Modi and said that he cannot “escape responsibility”, adding that the nation is watching the move.

“The 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA's demand is straightforward. PM should make a comptehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation,” he tweeted.

Jairam said that the “drama” to “divert” or “deflect” would not do in “such situation”.

“No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, distorts, diverts, deflects and defames. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching,” he tweeted.

A number of Opposition leaders had given adjournment motion notices to discuss the situation in Manipur.

The Opposition is seeking a debate in which all parties will be allowed to speak without any time restrictions and has been holding protests on the issue since the Monsoon session started on Thursday.

The Ministers of the Modi government have accused the Opposition of running away from a debate.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any significant business amid the stalemate between the Opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.

(With PTI inputs)

