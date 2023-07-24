Monday, July 24, 2023
     
  Parliament Monsoon Session: AAP MP Sanjay Singh suspended from Rajya Sabha for remaining session

Parliament Monsoon Session: Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend AAP leader Sanjay Singh, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: July 24, 2023 12:50 IST
Image Source : PTI Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh

Parliament Monsoon Session: Amid the ongoing Parliament Monsoon Session, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh for the remaining duration during the Opposition's protest in the House over the Manipur issue. 

According to reports, he has been suspended for his "unruly behaviour" in the House. Leader of the House and Union Minister Piyush Goyal moved the motion to suspend him, which was adopted by the House by voice vote.

Singh was warned for his 'unruly behaviour'

Singh was warned by Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar prior to the motion was moved against his "unruly behaviour." Soon after suspending the AAP leader, the chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM as Opposition members continued to cause a commotion in the House. They were demanding a statement from the prime minister in the House on the Manipur issue.

Meanwhile, reacting to Singh's suspension, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "If Sanjay Singh is suspended for raising his voice for the truth, then we will not be upset. Our legal team will look into this matter, but this is unfortunate."

