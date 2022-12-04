Congress holds steering panel meet; Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, others in attendance

Follow us on Image Source : @INCINDIA Congress Steering Committee, chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Chairperson CPP Sonia Gandhi, met at AICC HQ.

The Congress steering committee began its first meeting on Sunday to decide the schedule and venue for its plenary session besides holding discussions on organisational matters.

The steering committee came into existence after Kharge took charge of the party last month. The steering committee was formed in place of the working committee, the party's highest decision-making body.

"There is a meeting of the Congress steering committee. Its main purpose is to decide the dates of the plenary session and where it should be held and there will be a discussion on this issue," AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Saturday.

During the all-important steering committee meeting, discussions on several organisational matters would also be taken up, party sources said. All members of the CWC were made part of the steering committee soon after Kharge assumed charge as the Congress president.

Kharge's election as the Congress president will be ratified at the party's plenary session, which is likely to be held in February or March next year, and the dates could be finalised during the meeting.

Kharge was the first non-Gandhi to be elected as the Congress president after a gap of 24 years in a direct contest for the top party post. More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will likely attend the party's plenary session.

