Saturday, December 03, 2022
     
Live tv
search
elections
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Election
  4. Gujarat elections: Will Congress be able to retain Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly Constituency?

Gujarat elections: Will Congress be able to retain Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly Constituency?

In 2017, Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala of the Congress won the seat by defeating Bhushan Ashok Bhatt of the BJP with a margin of 29339 votes.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Published on: December 03, 2022 17:22 IST
Gujarat elections: Will Congress be able to retain
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat elections: Will Congress be able to retain Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly Constituency?

Jamalpur-Khadia is an assembly constituency that comes under Ahmedabad district. Imran Khedavala (Congress), Harun Nagori (AAP), Bhushanbhai Bhatt (BJP) are key candidates who are in the fray from Jamalpur-Khadia constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2017, Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala of the Congress won the seat by defeating Bhushan Ashok Bhatt of the BJP with a margin of 29339 votes. 

ALSO READS

Assembly Election 2022: Full Coverage

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Full Coverage
Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Full Coverage

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Election

Top News

Latest News