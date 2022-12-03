Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat elections: Will Congress be able to retain Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly Constituency?

Jamalpur-Khadia is an assembly constituency that comes under Ahmedabad district. Imran Khedavala (Congress), Harun Nagori (AAP), Bhushanbhai Bhatt (BJP) are key candidates who are in the fray from Jamalpur-Khadia constituency in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections along with many other independent candidates.

In 2017, Imran Yusufbhai Khedawala of the Congress won the seat by defeating Bhushan Ashok Bhatt of the BJP with a margin of 29339 votes.

