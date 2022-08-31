Coal smuggling scam: ED summons Bengal Law Minister to Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TMC's Abhishek Banerjee will also have to be present in front of ED on September 2.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now summoned West Bengal Law Minister, Malay Ghatak in connection with the coal smuggling scam in the state, to its New Delhi office on September 14.

Trinamool Congress's national General Secretary Abhiskek Banerjee will have to be present at ED's Kolkata office on September 2 for questioning in the scam. His sister-in-law, Maneka Gambhir is supposed to be present at the agency's Kolkata office on September 5.

ED sources said that this is not the first time that Ghatak has been summoned by them in connection with the coal smuggling scam. "This year, he had been summoned twice in the month of February. But he ducked that summons at the pretext of the Covid-19 situation. Now it is to be seen what he does this time," an ED official said.

However, he added, that if he ducks the summon this time as well, the agency top brass will consider some drastic action against him. Ghatak could not be contacted for his comment as his mobile phone was unreachable.

