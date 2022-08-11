Thursday, August 11, 2022
     
  Bengal coal scam case: ED summons eight IPS officers to Delhi next week

Bengal coal scam case: ED summons eight IPS officers to Delhi next week

Coal scam case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 27 said it has arrested a person in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to illegal coal mining in West Bengal.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Abhro Banerjee | New Delhi
Published on: August 11, 2022 15:35 IST
All eight officers will have to be present in front of ED
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE) All eight officers will have to be present in front of ED next week.

Coal scam case: Eight IPS officers of West Bengal, including top cops like Sukesh Jain, Gyanwant Singh, Rajib Mishra, Shyam Singh, Selva Murugan, Koteshwar Rao, have been summoned by Enforcement Directorate in Delhi next week. 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on May 27 said it has arrested a person in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to illegal coal mining in West Bengal.

This is the third arrest in the case. Earlier, two police officials of West Bengal Police department were placed under arrest and a chargesheet was also filed against them in 2021. A senior ED official said the accused Gurupada Maji was placed under arrest as per section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED produced Maji at Rouse Avenue Court on Friday. The court sent him to seven-day custodial remand.

"He is one of the partners of Anup Majee, the kingpin of illegal coal mining business activities in West Bengal. Maji has received more than Rs 66 crore from the proceeds of crime generated through illegal coal mining business from Majee and his associates. Further, he had provided Rs 26 crore in cash to a Kolkata-based chartered accountant for arranging shell companies for the purpose of taking accommodation entries," said the ED official.

Also Read: Enforcement Directorate makes third arrest in West Bengal coal mining scam case

