Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi tomorrow, Ram Mandir inauguration on agenda

Ram Mandir: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in New Delhi in view of the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to reports, CM Yogi is expected to the Prime Minister around 6 pm at his residence.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will also invite PM Modi for the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Key UP leaders may accompany CM Yogi during meeting with the Prime Minister.

Ram Janmbhoomi Trust reserves three dates for consecration ceremony

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has proposed holding the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla idol on January 21, 22, or 23 next year, a trust member said recently.

The trust members had earlier said they would be sending an official invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event.

"The consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi will take place in the third week of January next year. Three dates – 21, 22, and 23 of January -- have been fixed for the consecration ceremony. We will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony which will also be attended by prominent sadhus and other dignitaries," the trust's General Secretary Champat Rai.

"The main event would be kept non-political. Guests from different political parties will also be invited, provided they have the intention to come. There will be no stage in the programme nor any public meeting," he said.

The trust plans to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders of 136 Sanatan traditions for the ceremony.

A list of such saints is being prepared by the temple trust and soon an invitation letter will be sent to them with the signature of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, he said.

"The trust has planned to accommodate all prominent saints in the big monasteries of Ayodhya," Rai said.

These 25,000 saints will be separate from 10,000 "special guests" who will attend the consecration ceremony inside the premise of Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Bhoomi Pujan programme for temple was held on August 5, 2020 on a very limited scale due to the COVID-19 guidelines.

"The sanctum sanctorum of Ramlala is nearing completion. Now in the month of January the preparation for the grand event of 'Pran Pratishtha' is on in full swing," said Anil Misra, a temple trust member.

The trust is planning to provide free food for about a month to the devotees coming for the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

According to Rai, the trust would be feeding 75,000-1,00,000 people every day for the whole of January.

