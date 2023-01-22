CJI Chandrachud's pitches for making SC judgments available in regional languages; PM Modi lauds advice

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud (L) and PM Modi (R)

Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud on Sunday suggested working towards making SC judgments available in regional languages utilising the latest technologies.

While speaking at an event organised by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in Mumbai, CJI emphasised the use of regional languages to reach out to the maximum number of citizens.

CJI Chandrachud said it should be the duty of the bar to ensure that the hearings should be comprehensible to every citizen. According to CJI, whatever work the court and its councils are doing is not reaching out to 99 per cent of the people.

"The next step of our mission is to provide translated copies of Supreme Court judgements in every Indian language," said CJI Chandrachud.

"Unless we reach out to our citizens in a language that they can understand, the work we're doing isn't reaching out to 99% of people," added the CJI.

PM Modi hails CJI recommendations

Meanwhile, replying to the suggestions made by the CJI, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded his recommendations and called it a "laudatory thought". PM Modi said that the regional languages will help many people, particularly youngsters in reading any judgement.

Notably, the prime minister has in the past often pitched for making judicial verdicts more accessible to the common man by making those available in regional languages.

"India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy. The central government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one's Matru Bhasha (mother tongue)," Modi said in another tweet.

