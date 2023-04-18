Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chhattisgarh: Congress MLA claims shots fired at convoy in Bijapur; police launches probe

Chhattisgarh: Shots were fired at Congress MLA Vikram Mandavi's convoy when he was returning from Chhatisgarh's Gangalur village on Tuesday afternoon. Mandavi alleged that shots were fired on his convoy in a village in the insurgency-hit Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. A police official informed that no one was hurt in the incident and a probe has been initiated. The miscreants shot at the vehicle of District Panchayat member Parvati Kashyap, who was part of the convoy. Congressmen were returning after holding nukkad sabha in Gangalur Haat market.

Maoists fired on the convoy

Bastar Inspector General of Police Sunderraj P informed that Maoists fired on the convoy of the MLA and no one was hurt in it.

Talking to reporters, Mandavi said he had gone to attend a nukkad sabha in Gangalur weekly market and was returning to Bijapur when shots were fired near Padeda village.

The bullets hit a wheel of a car belonging to Jila Panchayat member Parvati Kashyap, who was in the convoy. Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident, he said, adding that the police had been informed about his visit.

(with inputs from PTI)

