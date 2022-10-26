Chhath Puja 2022: Patna administration identifies 16 Ganga ghats as dangerous | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE People perform the Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2022 : The Patna district administration on Wednesday declared some ghats along the sacred river Ganga as dangerous. This comes ahead of the Chhat Puja during which throngs of people gather on the ghats to perform the rituals.

This year the incessant rainfall till early October, which led to unstable water levels in the river, caused the administration to take steps in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

Here is a list of ghats that have been declared unstable and dangerous by the Patna administration.

Nariyal Ghat JP Setu East Ghat Bans Ghat Collectariat Ghat Mahendru Ghat TN Bannerjee Ghat Anta Ghat Adalat Ghat Mishri Ghat Tedhi Ghat Gaderiya Ghat Nuruddinganj Ghat Bharharwa Ghat Maharaja Ghat Kantahi Ghat Guru Gobind Singh College Ghat/Kila Ghat

Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. It involves offering 'arghya' to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis -- people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

ALSO READ | Chhath Puja 2022 dates: Arghya time, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, day-wise schedule, significance

ALSO READ | Delhi L-G approves Chhath Puja at designated ghats; warns CM against 'misleading publicity'

Latest India News