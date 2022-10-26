Wednesday, October 26, 2022
     
  Chhath Puja 2022: Patna administration identifies 16 Ganga ghats as dangerous | Check list

Chhath Puja 2022: Patna administration identifies 16 Ganga ghats as dangerous | Check list

Chhath Puja 2022: Know the list of ghats that have been declared dangerous by the Patna administration to perform rituals.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Hritika Mitra | Patna
Updated on: October 26, 2022 21:15 IST
People perform the Chhath Puja.
Image Source : FILE People perform the Chhath Puja.

Chhath Puja 2022: The Patna district administration on Wednesday declared some ghats along the sacred river Ganga as dangerous. This comes ahead of the Chhat Puja during which throngs of people gather on the ghats to perform the rituals.

This year the incessant rainfall till early October, which led to unstable water levels in the river, caused the administration to take steps in order to avoid any untoward incidents. 

Here is a list of ghats that have been declared unstable and dangerous by the Patna administration. 

  1. Nariyal Ghat 
  2. JP Setu East Ghat 
  3. Bans Ghat
  4. Collectariat Ghat
  5. Mahendru Ghat
  6. TN Bannerjee Ghat
  7. Anta Ghat
  8. Adalat Ghat
  9. Mishri Ghat
  10. Tedhi Ghat
  11. Gaderiya Ghat
  12. Nuruddinganj Ghat
  13. Bharharwa Ghat
  14. Maharaja Ghat
  15. Kantahi Ghat
  16. Guru Gobind Singh College Ghat/Kila Ghat

Chhath Puja will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. It involves offering 'arghya' to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. The festival is hugely popular among Purvanchalis -- people belonging to Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

