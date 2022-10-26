Delhi L-G approves Chhath Puja at designated ghats on Yamuna; cautions CM against 'misleading publicity'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Chhath Puja 2022: Delhi L-G VK Saxena cautions Arvind Kejriwal against 'misleading publicity'.

Chhath Puja 2022 : Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Wednesday (October 26) approved Chhath Puja at designated ghats on the Yamuna and asked chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for devotees.

The L-G also cautioned Arvind Kejriwal against "misleading and pre-mature publicity."

The Lieutenant Governor's directives came in a reply to Kejriwal's tweet in which he said that Puja could be held anywhere on the Yamuna.

The L-G said the Chief Minister's statement was creating confusion among people.

"The proposal to hold Chhath Puja approved by the L-G was specific to designated Ghats- Kejriwal tweeted as if Puja could be held anywhere on the Yamuna, creating confusion amongst people," the LG's secretariat office said.

L-G Saxena also directed the Revenue and Environment departments to ensure strict enforcement of the National Green Tribunal's orders with regard to pollution in Yamuna.

On October 21, Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot told that "Keeping in view the religious and spiritual beliefs and sentiments of lakhs of people from UP and Bihar living in Delhi, CM Kejriwal has approved my proposal to allow the celebration of Chatth Puja at different Ghats along the Yamuna River."

He further said that the government is geared to provide facilities to the devotees at around 1,100 Ghats.

"Delhi Government has always facilitated the occasion by providing various facilities in the form of construction of Ghats, ensuring cleanliness around the places where offerings are to be made by the devotees etc. This year too, the administration is all geared up to provide the facilities to the devotees at around 1,100 Ghats," the minister had said.

Know more about Chhath Puja festival:

During the Chhath festival that will be celebrated between October 28-31 this year, people worship the Sun God. Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day-long festival starts with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and ends with 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun).

The festival is dedicated to Surya Bhagwaan (Sun God), which people believe sustains life on Earth.

(With ANI inputs)

