Tamil Nadu rains: Waterlogging on Trichy- Dindigul NH; Chennai, adjoining districts to receive heavy showers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters wade through a water-logged street following heavy rain in Chennai.

Highlights Rains continue to lash several parts of Tamil Nadu with Tiruchi district receiving heavy rain

An orange alert has been issued in Tiruchirappalli district

The IMD forecast light rain over the next 48 hours and sky conditions may be partly cloudy

Chennai Rains Latest Update: After a few days of dry weather, Chennai and its surrounding districts are likely to witness rains for the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The heavy rain that has been lashing Tiruchirappalli district and surrounding areas for the past few days has resulted in water logging in the city and flooding. Severe waterlogging has affected normal life.

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert in the district forecasting heavy to heavy rainfall. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rains. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

The rainfall in Chennai and adjoining districts is owing to the consecutive weather activity triggered by the entry of steady easterly winds. Weathermen said that the city may not receive heavy rain like in November, but continuous rainfall is a possibility for the next few days.

The Regional Centre of the IMD forecast light rain over the next 48 hours and sky conditions may be partly cloudy.

Much of the interior areas of southern Tamil Nadu have been receiving rainfall over the last two days due to winds from the north converging over these parts of the state.

The IMD also predicted that there won't be heavy rain in Chennai and other areas of the state and easterlies will return on Wednesday.

(With IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu: Flood alert issued in Trichy as heavy rains lash Manapparai

ALSO READ: Cyclone Jawad: Heavy rains lash Odisha near coast

Latest India News