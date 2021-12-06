Monday, December 06, 2021
     
Tamil Nadu: Flood alert issued in Trichy as heavy rains lash Manapparai

IANS
Chennai Published on: December 06, 2021 15:41 IST
tamil nadu rains, tamil nadu floods
Image Source : PTI

Weather department officials said that Manapparai town and suburbs have recorded 274 mm rainfall on Monday till 9 a.m.

 

A flood alert has been issued for people living on the banks of the Korayar and Ariyar rivers in Tamil Nadu by Tiruchirappalli district collector, S. Sivarasu, on Monday as heavy rains lashed Manapparai and other catchment areas of the rivers.

Sivarasu also directed the people to safeguard their livestock, especially in the rural areas.

The heavy rain that has been lashing Tiruchirappalli and surrounding areas for the past few days has resulted in water logging in the city and flooding of many residential areas.

