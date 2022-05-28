Saturday, May 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Char Dham Yatra: Pilgrims found travelling with fake registration documents

Char Dham Yatra: Pilgrims found travelling with fake registration documents

Fake registration documents were recovered from six pilgrims travelling by bus at the Bhadrakali checkpost. 

PTI Reported by: PTI
Rishikesh Published on: May 28, 2022 19:52 IST
Char Dham yatra, Char Dham Yatra 2022, fake documents, Fake documents used in Char Dham Yatra, Garh
Image Source : PTI

Some cybercafes are suspected of issuing fake registration documents to pilgrims. 

A case under section 420 of the IPC was registered here against unidentified persons after fake registration documents for the Char Dham yatra were recovered from some pilgrims.

Fake registration documents were recovered from six pilgrims travelling by bus at the Bhadrakali checkpost during a checking conducted in the presence of Garhwal commissioner Sushil Kumar and DIG Garhwal KS Nagnyal.

ALSO READ | Daily cap on Char Dham pilgrims increased. Details

Some cybercafes are suspected of issuing fake registration documents to pilgrims, Garhwal Commissioner Sushil Kumar said. Pilgrims from whom fake registration documents were recovered were asked to return.

A case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified persons at the Muni-ki-Reti police station in connection with this, he said.

Cybercafes involved in this fraudulent activity will be sternly dealt with, he added.

ALSO READ | Experts concerned over high death toll during 'Char Dham' yatra this year

ALSo READ | Char Dham Yatra: 39 pilgrims die due to various medical reasons, health advisory issued

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News