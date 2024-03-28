Centre notifies hike in MGNREGA wage rates for FY25 ahead of Lok Sabha polls | Check revised rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

MGNREGA wage rates: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Central government notified a revision in wage rates for unskilled manual workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005 for the financial year 2024-2025. The wage rate of MGNREGA workers is set to increase by 3-10 per cent in nominal terms.

The new wage rates, notified by the Ministry of Rural Development under sub-section (1) of section 6 of MGNREGA 2005, will come into force from April 1, 2024.

As per the notification, the wage rates for MGNREGA workers in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have experienced the lowest increase of 3.04 per cent in the fiscal year 2024-25 compared to the previous year, while Goa saw the highest increase at 10.6 per cent.

MGNREGA wages in three other states- Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, have also experienced a hike of over 10 per cent and eight states, namely Haryana, Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Lakshadweep, have witnessed a hike below 5 per cent.

Check state-wise revised rates

S.No. State/UTs MGNREGA Wages 2023-24 (per day in Rs) MGNREGA Wages 2024-25 (per day in Rs) Increase % 1. Andhra Pradesh 272 300 10.3 2. Arunachal Pradesh 224 234 4.5 3. Assam 238 249 4.6 4. Bihar 228 245 7.5 5. Chhattisgarh 221 243 10.0 6. Goa 322 356 10.6 7. Gujarat 256 280 9.4 8. Haryana 357 374 4.8 9. Himachal Pradesh Non-scheduled areas: 224 Scheduled areas: 280 Non-scheduled areas: 236 Scheduled areas: 295 5.4 10. Jammu and Kashmir 244 259 6.1 11. Ladakh 244 259 6.1 12. Jharkhand 228 245 7.5 13. Karnataka 316 349 10.4 14. Kerala 333 346 3.9 15. Madhya Pradesh 221 243 10.0 16. Maharashtra 273 297 8.8 17. Manipur 260 272 4.6 18. Meghalaya 238 259 8.8 19. Mizoram 249 266 6.8 20. Nagaland 224 234 4.5 21. Odisha 237 254 7.2 22. Punjab 303 322 6.3 23. Rajasthan 255 266 4.3 24. Sikkim 236 249 5.5 25. Tamil Nadu 294 319 8.5 26. Telangana 272 300 10.3 27. Tripura 226 242 7.1 28. Uttar Pradesh 230 237 3.0 29. Uttarakhand 230 237 3.0 30. West Bengal 237 250 5.5 31. Andaman and Nicobar Andaman: 311 Nicobar: 328 Andaman: 329 Nicobar: 347 5.7 32. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 297 324 9.1 33. Lakshadweep 304 315 3.6 34. Puducherry 294 319 8.5

About MGNREGA

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) is a demand-driven wage employment Scheme and funds are released to State/UT on the basis of the “agreed to” Labour Budget and performance of the States during the year. The Ministry seeks additional funds from the Ministry of Finance as and when required for meeting the demand for work on the ground. Fund release to the States/UTs is a continuous process and Central Government is committed for making funds available to States for the implementation of the Scheme.

The government of India has allocated Rs 60, 000 crore in Budget Estimate 2023-24 under Mahatma Gandhi NREGA. Further, the budgetary allocation has been enhanced up to Rs.74, 524.29 crore in 1st Supplementary Demand for Grant.

As per Section 6(1) of Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, the Central Government may by notification specify the wage rate for its beneficiaries. Accordingly, the Ministry of Rural Development notifies Mahatma Gandhi NREGA wage rate every financial year for States/UTs. To compensate the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA workers against inflation, the Ministry of Rural Development revises the wage rate every financial year based on change in Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labour (CPI-AL). The wage rate is made applicable from April 1 of each financial year. However, each State/UT can provide wage over and above the wage rate notified by the Central Government.

As per the provisions mentioned in Schedule-II of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (Mahatma Gandhi NREGA), wage seekers shall be entitled to receive payment of compensation for the delay, at the rate of 0.05% of the unpaid wages per day of delay beyond the sixteenth day of closure of muster roll.

