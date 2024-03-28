Centre extends AFSPA in several districts of Nagaland for another six months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

New Delhi: The Central government extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 in eight districts and 21 police stations across five other districts of Nagaland for six months till September 30, 2024, declaring them as "disturbed areas".

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a notification issued on Wednesday (March 27).

AFSPA extended in eight districts

After reviewing the law and order situation in Nagaland, the Centre made the decision to maintain the status quo and maintain AFSPA in the following districts:

Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts and areas falling within the jurisdiction of Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha district; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2024, unless withdrawn earlier.

Last year, commencing from October 1, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) for an additional six months in specific regions of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.

What is AFSPA?

The AFSPA gives the armed forces personnel, operating in the disturbed areas, sweeping powers to search, arrest and to open fire if they deem it necessary for the maintenance of public order. An area or district is notified as disturbed under the AFSPA to facilitate the operations of the armed forces.

