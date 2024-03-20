Centre establishes fact-checking unit to debunk government related matters on social media

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational image.

The central government has officially established a fact-checking unit (FCU) to monitor content on social media platforms related to its operations. This move comes in line with the recently amended Information Technology Rules. According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology, the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will serve as the official fact-checking unit of the Central Government. This unit is tasked with verifying the accuracy of information circulating on social media platforms concerning any business of the Central Government.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (v) of clause (b) of sub-rule (1) of rule 3 of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the Central Government hereby notifies the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as the fact check unit of the Central Government for the purposes of the said sub-clause, in respect of any business of the Central Government,” the gazette notification said.