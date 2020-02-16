Jamia CCTV footage reveals how police thrashed students in library on Dec 15 | Watch

Image Source : TWITTER CCTV footage reveals police thrashing Jamia students inside library

A CCTV Video has emerged from Jamia Milia Islamia Old Reading Hall that shows how police stormed into the library and beat students with lathis on December 15, 2019. The 44-second video from Jamia library shows 12-15-2019 as the date. In the video, you can see lathi wielding cops in helmet and protective jackets engage in indiscriminate baton charges on students. The Jamia library video shows students running away for cover.

The post said: "Exclusive CCTV Footage of Police Brutality in Old Reading Hall, First floor-M.A/M.Phill Section on 15/12/2019 Shame on you @DelhiPolice."

In the video, policemen were seen wearing masks and they were thrashing the student while asking them to leave the room. However, a student was also seen wearing a mask.

After the video went viral, Delhi Police said that the case has been taken over by the Crime Branch and investigation is underway.

The video in question pertains to the infamous Jamia violence incident of December 15 where the students alleged Delhi Police of entering the campus and thrashing students ruthlessly. The incident reportedly took place after anti-CAA protests broke out outside the gate of Jamia where several students got injured.

After the incident, Delhi Police claimed that the university students pelted stones on the policemen on duty forcing them to enter the campus.

A Jamia proctor had informed news agency ANI that Delhi Police entered their campus without permission and took violent action against them.

Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar had asserted that the varsity will not tolerate police presence on campus and demanded a high-level inquiry into the crackdown on university students.

Earlier this week, the police filed an FIR against unknown people on charges of assaulting a public servant and damaging public property over the episode of violence on Dec 15. The police further announced prize money of Rs 1 lakh for any information about three suspects alleged to be involved in the violence.

(Disclaimer: The authenticity of the video is yet not confirmed. The story will be updated after the police report)

ALSO READ | Jamia students allege cops kicked them on private parts, tore their hijab during Feb 10 protest