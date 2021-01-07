Indian tricolour spotted during US Capitol attack. Here's how leaders, netizens reacted

Image Source : AP Members of the National Guard arrive to secure the area outside the US Capitol.

The attempt to capture Capitol Hill by Trump supporters to hinder the certification process of President-elect Joe Biden stamped the day in the United States as an assault on the democracy. The pro-Trump protesters barged into the Capitol Hill by surpassing, avoiding barricades that were being handled by under-staffed cops and ransacking, damaging building's property with slogans stop the steal... this is our House... our country...

Protesters even damaged the nameplate of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Almost four hours after security officials declared that the House was secure, Biden certification began again.

Congress confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner early Thursday amid pro-Trump protesters' attempt to undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Trump in the White House.

Lawmakers were resolved to complete the Electoral College tally in a display to the country, and the world, of the nation’s enduring commitment to uphold the will of the voters and the peaceful transfer of power. They pushed through the night with tensions high and the nation’s capital on alert.

While all this was happening, an Indian Flag (Tricolour) was also spotted in the crowd of Trump supporters who were waiving American flags and raising questions on Presidential Election 2020 winner. Protests in US was also condemned by PM Modi who took to Twitter and said, distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests."

Let's take a look at how people reacted to Tricolour that was spotted during protests at Capitol Hill.

Why is there an Indian flag there??? This is one fight we definitely don’t need to participate in... pic.twitter.com/1dP2KtgHvf — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) January 7, 2021

Whoever is waving this Indian flag should feel ashamed. Don’t use our tricolour to participate in such violent & criminal acts in another country. pic.twitter.com/CuBMkq9Siu — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 7, 2021

Bro its protest and anarchy in the US Capitol, not the Olympics. Lower the Indian flag please. pic.twitter.com/0ef91B1Tmu — Bhakt Nahi (@BhaktiHun) January 7, 2021

Indian flag in the protest. we need to find those individuals and expose them. they are not us and one among us. @PMOIndia @AmitShah @IndianEmbassyUS https://t.co/HUpNyOhfBk — Aravind Vijaya (@vindaravjgd) January 7, 2021

