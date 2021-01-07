Image Source : AP/GOOGLE US Capitol violence: PM Modi appalled, says 'unlawful protests cannot subvert democratic process'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condemned the storming of the US Capitol by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump. PM in a tweet expressed his distress at the rioting and violence, asserting that democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests.

"Distressed to see news about rioting and violence in Washington DC. Orderly and peaceful transfer of power must continue. The democratic process cannot be allowed to be subverted through unlawful protests," he tweeted.

In an "unprecedented assault" on democracy in America, thousands of angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with police, resulting in casualty and multiple injuries and interrupting a constitutional process to affirm Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election, AP reported.

The police, outnumbered by the maskless protesters, had a tough time in managing the mob, as hundreds of protesters breached security and entered the Capitol building on Wednesday, where members of the Congress were going through the process of counting and certifying the Electoral College votes. Both the House and Senate and the entire Capitol were placed under a lockdown.

The chaos halted Congress’ constitutionally mandated counting of the Electoral College results, which showed Biden defeated Trump, 306-232.

Leaders around the world condemned the incident, expressing shock at the chaos unfolding in a country they once relied upon for global leadership.

