KSU blocks buses belonging to ISRO in Trivandrum during CAA protests

As the whole nation is in a rage after the Citizenship Bill became an Act, Kerala Students Union (KSU) members on Friday blocked buses belonging to ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) at Peroorkada Junction in Kerala's capital city Thiruvananthapuram. They were protesting against the new legislator that grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

A picture of the KSU protest surfaced on the internet, where the crowd can be seen stalling the bus with 'Govt of India' written on it.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police beefed up the security maintained high vigil in northern districts of the state after two people were dead in police firing in Mangaluru, district in Karnataka that shares its border with north Kerala.

Earlier, KSU activists held a protest at Thiruvananthapuram railway station and blocked trains. On the other hand, Palakkad railway station was also blocked by Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

The protestors obstructed Karnataka RTC buses in some parts of Kozhikode. The Kerala Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had to suspend its bus services to Mangaluru.

Kerala Transport Minister A K Saseendran said service would resume only when the situation returns to normal.

