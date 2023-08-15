Burj Khalifa illuminates in colours of Indian flag on Independence Day | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI UAE wishes India on 77th Independence Day as Dubai's iconic building Burj Khalifa illuminates in tricolour

Independence Day 2023: Dubai's iconic building Burj Khalifa on Tuesday illuminated in colours of the Tricolour to mark India's Independence Day.

"Tonight, Burj Khalifa commemorates the Republic of India on their Independence Day. Wishing the people of India a day filled with celebration and pride as you celebrate the rich history and diverse culture of your nation. May India continue to shine brightly with progress, unity and prosperity. Happy Independence Day," said a post on the Instagram handle of Burj Khalifa.

The world's tallest building in Dubai often displays national flag of friendly countries on their National Day or Independence Day.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the members of Indian diaspora celebrated the 77th Independence Day at New York's Times Square.

In London, hundreds of people of Indian origin gathered at the High Commission of India to celebrate the 77th Independence Day, with patriotic renditions and chants of 'Vande Mataram' and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami arrived at the event riding a Ducati motorbike alongside a group of riders as a curtain raiser to the MOTO GP Bharat race, to be hosted in India for the first time next month.

The celebrations opened with the unfurling of the Indian national flag and the national anthem, followed by the High Commissioner delivering the customary extracts from the speech of President Droupadi Murmu broadcast overnight.

