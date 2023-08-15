US: Security beefed up outside Indian Embassy in view of protests by Khalistan supporters

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INDIANEMBASSYUS Indian Embassy in Washington DC

In view of the protests by pro-Khalistan groups on the occasion of India’s Independence Day, security has been beefed up outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, USA. According to reports, pro-Khalistan groups are likely to hold a demonstration in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, where a celebration of India's 77th Independence Day was held.

On Tuesday morning, a small group of separatist Sikhs assembled outside the Indian Embassy, but they were outnumbered by several security officers, including those from the Washington DC Police, US Park Police, and US Secret Service. Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hoisted the national flag at India House, his official residence, which was attended by a large number of Indian Americans.

Pro-Khalistani protesters attacked Indian Consulate

Earlier on March 19, a group of pro-Khalistani protesters attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, which garnered a strong condemnation from Indian Americans who demanded immediate action against those responsible for it. Notably, a group of pro-Khalistan demonstrators attempted to foment violence and even threatened the Indian embassy's representative during the same month, but prompt law enforcement action stopped them from damaging the premises.

Khalistani activists again attempted to burn down the Indian consulate in San Francisco on July 2. India has said that in the name of freedom of expression, space should not be given to those advocating violence or legitimising terrorism.

The safety of diplomats is top priority

The safety of the diplomats and security of the Indian missions are of utmost priority to the government and New Delhi has taken it up with the countries concerned, Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in July.

In July scores of Indian Americans also held a peace rally in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco to express solidarity with India following a recent attempted arson at the diplomatic facility by Khalistan supporters. Meanwhile, India has asked its partner countries such as Canada, the UK and the US not to give space to “extremist Khalistani ideology” as it is “not good” for bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies)

