Pro-Khalistan protest: SC lawyer files complaint with Delhi Police, demands revocation of protesters passport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pro-Khalistani supporters held a protest in front of the Indian Embassy and tried to incite violence.

Pro-Khalistan protest at Indian Embassy in USA: After a group of Khalistan supporters held a protest in front of the Indian Embassy in Washington, USA, a Supreme Court lawyer filed a complaint with Delhi Police against protesters and requested to take strict action by revoking their passport as per law. Supreme Court lawyer Vineet Jindal lawyer requested the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against Pro-Khalistani protesters.

Pro-Khalistani protesters Indian Ambassador to US

The Pro-Khalistani protesters supporters held a protest in front of the Indian Embassy and tried to incite violence. They threatened Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian Ambassador to the US in Washington DC making inciting statements against India and Indian Government. Some of the protestors were also seen inciting violence and vandalising the Indian embassy.

Also Read: Pro-Khalistan protest: Delhi Police files case over attack on Indian High Commission in London

The Supreme Court lawyer in his complaint stated that the protesters threatened and abused the Indian Ambassador to the USA, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, and the staff of the Indian embassy in Washington. They also vandalized the Indian embassy and verbally abused an Indian journalist in Washington and also physically attacked him, also provoking and inciting the public at large against the Union of India just outside the Indian Embassy.

'Revoke their passport'

The complainant further said that in a video widely shared on the internet, one of the Khalistani demonstrators is heard making baseless claims about alleged killings of religious minorities in India. He requested the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against them and take strict action against them by revoking their passport as per law

Hundreds of Khalistan supporters were gathered outside the Indian Embassy in the United States. The protesters included turbaned men of all ages who raised pro-Khalistan slogans. The organisers used mics to make anti-India speeches both in English and Punjabi and targeted the Punjab Police for alleged human rights violations.

Also Read: Amritpal Singh manhunt: Man harbouring Khalistan sympathiser's close aide arrested

The Indian Embassy in US condemned the attack and said such incidents only “underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so called ‘Khalistani protestors’ and their supporters.”

“We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from the Press Trust of India being abused, threatened & assaulted physically while covering so called ‘Khalistan protest’ in Washington DC earlier today,” the Indian Embassy in Washington said in a statement on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News