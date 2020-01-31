Budget session kicks off today; PM Modi's focus on gaining from global economic scenario

The Budget Session of the Parliament will commence today with President Ram Nath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of both the houses. President's speech will be delivered in the Central Hall of the Parliament at 11 am. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will also chair a meeting of floor leaders of the Rajya Sabha at his residence today.

Union Budget will be presented on Saturday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget this year will be presented in 2 sessions. The first session will conclude on February 11 while the second session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Executive Committee meeting will be held in Parliament Library at 2 pm today. Shortly after which, the NDA meeting will take place a 3:30 pm at the same venue.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the all-party meeting called by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Thawar Chand Gehlot, Arjun Meghwal, V Muraleedharan were all present in the meeting.

PM Modi said that the government was open for discussion on all issues during the Budget session. He specifically agreed with the demand made by several MPs that discussion should take place on economic issues.

"Most of the members have asked for discussion on economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all," he said.

While urging the MPs to focus on how India can gain from the prevailing global scenario, PM Modi further added, "We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India. And in this Budget Session, and in the beginning of the New Year if we can give a proper direction to the country's economy, it would be in the best interest of the country."

