Budget 2020 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to present her second Budget in a challenge to revive economy

Union Budget 2020

Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table her second union budget with a vision to revive the economy as it is going through a slowdown. The budget is coming just a day after Modi government 2.0 tabled economic survey 2019-2020 which predicted country's economy to grow at a rate of 6-6.5% in financial year 20-21.

Speaking ahead of the Budget day, Sitharaman on Friday said, "It appears that the main reason for this slowdown was the non-banking financial institutions experiencing a turbulence. She said India had undertaken some important reforms that over the longer term would be beneficial for the country, but they do have some short-term impact. Follow all the live updates on Budget 2020 here.