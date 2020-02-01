Budget 2020 Live Updates: Nirmala Sitharaman to present her second Budget in a challenge to revive economy

Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table her second union budget with a vision to revive the economy. Catch all the live updates here.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 01, 2020 7:01 IST
Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table her second union budget with a vision to revive the economy as it is going through a slowdown. The budget is coming just a day after Modi government 2.0 tabled economic survey 2019-2020 which predicted country's economy to grow at a rate of 6-6.5% in financial year 20-21.

Speaking ahead of the Budget day, Sitharaman on Friday said, "It appears that the main reason for this slowdown was the non-banking financial institutions experiencing a turbulence. She said India had undertaken some important reforms that over the longer term would be beneficial for the country, but they do have some short-term impact. Follow all the live updates on Budget 2020 here.

  • Feb 01, 2020 7:01 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

  • Feb 01, 2020 6:59 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

  • Feb 01, 2020 6:56 AM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Modi meets party leaders ahead of Budget day

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of Budget 2020 held a meeting with senior ministers, party leaders as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present her second budget today. The industry is hoping that the budget will focus on measures to revive the economy that is going through a slowdown. On Friday, PM Modi on the first day of the Budget session said that he expects both the Houses will have serious and extensive discussions on the economy. 

