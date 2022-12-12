BSF arrests 3 Pakistani fishermen from Gujarat's Kutch for the second time in past two months

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Three Pakistani fishermen which were arrested by BSF

BSF arrested Pakistani fishermen: The Border Security Force apprehended at least three Pakistani fishermen from Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday. According to reports, all three Pakistani fishermen were apprehended from Harami Nalla creek near the India-Pakistan border off the Kutch district coast in Gujarat. This was the second such incident in the past two months wherein fishermen from Islamabad were apprehended from the same region.

Earlier in the second week of October, two Pakistani fishermen were arrested from a creek area after the Air Force Station at Nalia which continuously monitors the situation noticed an anomalous movement of six fishing boats along with fishermen in the general area of Harami Nala using an unmanned aerial vehicle. It alerted about the movement to the Bhuj BSF which immediately launched a special operation in the area, the BSF said in a statement.

“The Bhuj BSF immediately launched a special operation in the Harami Nala area spread over 900 sq km. So far, the BSF troops have apprehended two Pakistani fishermen and the operation is in progress,” it said. The fishermen have been identified as Yasin Sheikh (35) and Mohammad Sheikh (25), both residents of a village near the Zero Point area in the Sujawal district of Pakistan, the BSF said.

The BSF had on August 5 apprehended a Pakistani fisherman and seized five boats from the same area.

While Indian fishermen are barred from entering the creek due to security reasons, those from Pakistan many times enter the Indian waters in search of a better catch.

