Pakistan denies usage of its airspace for PM Modi's flight to US

Pakistan has denied permission for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to use its airspace during his visit to the United States later this week.

New Delhi Updated on: September 18, 2019 20:03 IST
BREAKING: Pakistan denies PM Modi's flight to use its airspace during US visit

Pakistan has denied permission for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to use its airspace during his visit to the United States later this week. 

"We have conveyed to the Indian High Commission that we will not allow use of our air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said in his response today. 

India had formally requested Pakistan for the same earlier today. 

"India has formally requested Pakistan to allow the use of its air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight to New York, US. Pakistan to respond after consultations: Pakistan media," news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the US from September 21-27 to attend the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Earlier this month too, Pakistan had denied permission to President Ram Nath Kovind's aircraft fly over its airspace during an official trip to Iceland.

"India regretted Pakistan's decision to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight and said, We regret the decision of the government of Pakistan to deny overflight clearance for the VVIP special flight which is otherwise granted routinely by any normal country. We call upon Pakistan to recognise the futility of such unilateral actions," he had said.

