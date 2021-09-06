Breaking News September 6 | LIVE Updates

Monday, September 06, 2021
     
New Delhi Published on: September 06, 2021 6:22 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV

Hello and welcome to India TV Digital's coverage of all the Breaking News happening across India and the world. Here is the live coverage of all the news updates as they happen.

 

Live updates :Breaking News September 6

  • Sep 06, 2021 8:07 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    PM Modi to interact with healthcare workers, vaccine beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh today

    Taking to Twitter, PM Modi had said, "Himachal Pradesh has set a benchmark in the fight against COVID-19 by giving the first dose of vaccine to all eligible people. Will have the privilege of interacting with many such beneficiaries and health workers of the state through video conferencing tomorrow at 11 am."

  • Sep 06, 2021 8:05 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Panjshir resistance calls for ceasefire, Taliban withdrawal

  • Sep 06, 2021 8:04 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    ED issues lookout notice against Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case

  • Sep 06, 2021 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Kerala: Central team visits house of boy who died of Nipah in Kozhikode

  • Sep 06, 2021 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Mumbai: Tata Memorial Hospital cancer patients, attendants living on foothpaths

  • Sep 06, 2021 6:52 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Andhra: Police seizes 115 sandalwood logs weighing 3.5 tonnes worth Rs 1.5 crores from two cars

  • Sep 06, 2021 6:51 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Bangladesh Information & Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud arrives in India

