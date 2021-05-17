Monday, May 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Breaking News, Latest Updates May 17 | LIVE
Live now

Breaking News, Latest Updates May 17 | LIVE

IndiaTV News provides you all the breaking news, latest news, breaking story videos, Live TV and top shows of IndiaTV, country's leading news channel on a single platform to ensure you don't miss anything important.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: May 17, 2021 6:29 IST
Breaking news May 17
Image Source : INDIA TV

Breaking news May 17

Daily dose of news plays a very important role in our daily life. For some people, the morning is incomplete without knowing what's happening across the world. According to Worldometer, the total number of global coronavirus cases has surpassed 163 million, including 3,392,810 fatalities. A total of 142,154,924 patients are reported to have recovered. Follow this breaking news blog for live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as it continues to pose a challenge for health workers and scientists. IndiaTVNews.com brings you all the latest updates COVID-19 crisis l. Stay Home, Stay Safe, and Stay Informed.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News

X