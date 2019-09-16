Breaking News: DLF sells 9 acre land to American Express for around Rs 300 cr | Live Updates

US President Donald Trump is all set to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally in Houston to address 50,000 Indian-Americans. PM Modi will be in USA for the UN General Assembly meet where he has to give his speech on September 27. On the other hand Pak activist Malala Yousefzai is being trolled on twitter for her tweets over Kashmir. Malala in her tweets raised the issue of a Kashmiri girl unable to take her exam on August 12 because of the lockdown. Malala did not realise that August 12 was a national holiday in India. From common people to IAS officers, everyone seems to be taking her case on Twitter.
