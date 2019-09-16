Monday, September 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Breaking News: DLF sells 9 acre land to American Express for around Rs 300 cr | Live Updates
Live now

Breaking News: DLF sells 9 acre land to American Express for around Rs 300 cr | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 16, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 16, 2019 7:57 IST
Breaking News: DLF sells 9 acre land to American Express

Breaking News: DLF sells 9 acre land to American Express for around Rs 300 cr | Live Updates

US President Donald Trump is all set to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a rally in Houston to address 50,000 Indian-Americans. PM Modi will be in USA for the UN General Assembly meet where he has to give his speech on September 27. On the other hand Pak activist Malala Yousefzai is being trolled on twitter for her tweets over Kashmir. Malala in her tweets raised the issue of a Kashmiri girl unable to take her exam on August 12 because of the lockdown. Malala did not realise that August 12 was a national holiday in India. From common people to IAS officers, everyone seems to be taking her case on Twitter. 

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on September 16, 2019. LIVE UPDATES:

 

Live updates : Breaking News September 16-2019

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • September 16, 2019 7:40 AM (IST)

    USA-Iran exchange verbal blows in the aftermath of Saudi Aramco Drone Attack

    Post-Saudi Aramco drone attack, Iran and USA having been throwing verbal punches at each other. Multiple top US officials have blamed Iran for backing those responsible for the attacks, while on the other hand Iran has distanced themselves from the Houthi rebels and warned USA that their military assets are in the region are in the reach of Iranian missiles.

  • September 16, 2019 6:50 AM (IST)

    DLF sells 9 acre land to American Express for around Rs 300 cr

    Realty major DLF has sold a 9 acre land parcel in New Gurugram to American Express for about Rs 300 crore in one of the costliest land deals in this area, sources said.

    The selling price comes out to be around Rs 32 crore per acre.

    American Express will develop a large campus on this land parcel, which is located in Sector 74A, known as New Gurgugram, they added.

    When contacted, DLF's MD (Rental Business) Sriram Khattar and DLF group CFO Ashok Tyagi confirmed the development.

    "This transaction creates a benchmark of value of the land in the area around Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and NH-8 where the Haryana government has made a lot of effort to develop infrastructure," he added

    Khattar said the company would extend all help to the government for the development of New Gurugram as it did for Gurugram.
    DLF is already developing a number of projects in this part of the IT city.

chandrayaan-2

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLetter claiming to be from Jaish threatens to blow up 10 railway stations on Dussehra Next StoryChinese Manja disrupts Delhi Metro train service  