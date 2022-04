The police on Tuesday registered three cases against Driver Mahasangha for entering the city despite its assurance not to do so and indulging in violence. The deputy commissioner of police U S Dash said CCTV footage of the protests at different places of the city are being examined and action will be taken against those who resorted to violence during the agitation by the drivers in the city on Monday. “The Drivers Mahasangha had assured us that their members will remain outside the city and a delegation will enter it for discussions on their demands. However, they entered the city and resorted to road blockades and violence in some pockets,” the DCP said.