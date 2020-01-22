PM Modi to chair 32nd PRAGATI meeting today | Live Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday chair the 32nd interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation.

According to a release issued by Narendra Modi website, in the previous 31 interactions of PRAGATI, projects worth over Rs 12 lakh crores have been reviewed by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister had launched the multi-purpose and multi-modal governance platform PRAGATI on March 25, 2015. PRAGATI - is an integrating and interactive platform, aimed at addressing the common man's grievances.