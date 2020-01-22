PM Modi to chair 32nd PRAGATI meeting today | Live Updates

Indiatvnews.com brings to you breaking news, latest photos and videos from across India and the world on January 22, 2020. LIVE UPDATES:
A woman was injured on Tuesday when a bomb kept in a container underneath a pile of garbage exploded in the city's Ekbalpur area, police said.
The incident occurred around 3 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday chair the 32nd interaction through PRAGATI - the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for pro-active governance and timely implementation.
According to a release issued by Narendra Modi website, in the previous 31 interactions of PRAGATI, projects worth over Rs 12 lakh crores have been reviewed by the Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister had launched the multi-purpose and multi-modal governance platform PRAGATI on March 25, 2015. PRAGATI - is an integrating and interactive platform, aimed at addressing the common man's grievances.
Supreme Court to hear today around 144 petitions related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), including petitions challenging the constitutional validity of CAA & transfer petitions filed by the Central Government.
Supreme Court to hear today various pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution
Delhi High Court to hear today the petition seeking probe by a high level committee in the Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank case
A 17-year old Class XII student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of a residential apartment in Nagpur on Tuesday morning, police said. Ayush Bhoyar said he was going for a walk at around 5:45 am and then jumped off the building where he stayed fifteen minutes later, an MIDC police station official said.
"He was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Why he took this step is not known and probe is underway. The family lives on the first floor of the building from where he jumped," he added.
