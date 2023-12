A senior official of the Biden administration is travelling to India this week to discuss issues related to securing the international financial system from abuse by illicit actors, the US Department of Treasury said Monday.

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson is travelling to New Delhi and Mumbai from December 11-15 to continue work with India on combating illicit finance and anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) issues, an official release said.